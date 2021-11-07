Advertisement

Science Museum hosts robots

By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 6, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Science Museum of Western Virginia, it was all about the robots.

There was a robot scrimmage, where robots were challenged to move pick up and move items in a set pattern in a certain amount of time. Five teams of students took part in the competition, which was at the center of a larger series of displays throughout the museum dedicated to robot construction and education.

”We can see other people’s ideas and we can learn from that,” said Hannah Stoddard, a member of the team Red Hair Pandas 4924. “And it’s not a qualifier, so we’re not qualifying for anything, but we’re learning and learning how to work together and try out the robots and build.”

The event was sponsored by First Chesapeake, a nonprofit dedicated to STEM education in middle and high school youth in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

