Soup-er Sunday goes drive through for second year

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting in the morning, it was all about organization.

“Yesterday, they bring all their soups to the theater, said Historic Masonic Theatre Executive Director Justin Reiter. “We refrigerate them. And then this morning, they started about nine o’clock in the morning, start assembling, and twelve thirty is when people start arriving.”

A swift and efficient process, originally driven by the pandemic.

“We feel it’s a very safe way to make a donation,” said Gayle Hillert, President of the Masonic Theatre’s Board.

That would be a donation to the Clifton Forge Food Pantry, when folks buy soup from the twenty-two chefs who participating, make some 264 quarts of soup.

“Well, going online makes it easy,” Reiter said, “and we sold out 264 quarts of soup in two weeks.”

For the first five years, it was set up as a tasting, but the rapid sales and easy delivery has made them look seriously at keeping the drive through format.

“It worked out so well,” Hillert said. “It was our best Sunday ever because cars drove up – it’s like Burger King, do you want fries with that – and they got their soup, and if there was extra soup they bought that, and it worked out great.”

“Yeah, I don’t know if this will be the way of the future or if we will be able to do it inside,” said Reiter. “This has made it very easy for us to do, and we give back to the community and the food pantry really benefits.”

“We’re about $3,500 right now that we’re raising for it, and we’d like to – our goal is 5,000, so next year hopefully,” said Hillert.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.