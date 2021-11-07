Advertisement

Southwest Virginia Hunter Jumper Show concludes at Virginia Horse Center

A jumper races for time in her competition.
A jumper races for time in her competition.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The hunter-jumper season came to a culmination at the Virginia Horse Center.

It was the last day of the Southwest Virginia Hunter Jumper Show there, the last chance for riders to get points for their standings. Some 265 horses competed in three rings.

“We have everything from the lead line and the crosstrails, the beginner, beginner level riders that are just sort of starting get to have sort of a nice quality show experience all the way up through the more advanced riders and the professional riders have good classes to do here as well,” said Phillip Williamson, SWVAHJA Vice President. “So that’s one of the big goals of the organization is just to provide a learning opportunity, an educational opportunity for riders as they sort of go through the ranks.”

This was the 33rd year for the show.

