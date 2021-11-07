Advertisement

Suspect arrested after alleged probation violation leads to chase, school lockdown

A person, unaware to the pursuit, called police to report a suspicious person “acting weird” on the Historic Loretto Mansion Property.
Wytheville Police Department(Wytheville Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 29-year-old Rural Retreat man was arrested Friday and issued multiple charges after leading police on a chase through Wytheville after initiating a traffic stop.

The Wytheville Police Department says just before 9 a.m. on Friday, an off-duty State Trooper notified the department that Tyler Cleveland, wanted for violation of probation, was located at the Sheetz on North 4th Street.

As officers responded, Cleveland already left the parking lot, but was located nearby and they initiated a traffic stop. They advised the man that he was wanted for probation violation.

He then sped away and a pursuit was initiated. After wrecking his truck at Fisher Road and East Spiller Street, Cleveland fled on foot.

Spiller Elementary School was placed under lockdown due to its proximity to the scene.

A person, unaware to the pursuit, called police to report a suspicious person “acting weird” on the Historic Loretto Mansion Property.

Cleveland was arrested after being found in the bushes leading from his tracks spotted by a State Trooper in frost-covered grass.

Cleveland is charged with capias; probation violation, eluding police, destroying property and driving on a suspended license.

The Wytheville Police Department, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police all aided with the case.

