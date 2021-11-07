Advertisement

Warmer air returns for the start of the week

High pressure allows for a slow warming the next few days
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
  • Clouds decrease through the morning
  • High pressure builds in today
  • 60s and 70s return for the start of the week

SUNDAY

An area of low pressure will continue to track northeast along the east coast today. This is bringing some clouds for parts of the region this morning and as the system moves we will see decreasing clouds through the morning and high pressure will build in. Highs warm into the 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure builds in today.
High pressure builds in today.(WDBJ Weather)

WARMING THIS WEEK

High pressure will continue to build in for the start of the work week. Afternoon highs climb into the 60s and lower 70s through the middle of the week.

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

A strong front looks to move in by the end of the week bringing a chance of rain and another cooldown by next weekend.

Our next front arrives by the end of the week.
Our next front arrives by the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

