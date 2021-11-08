Bath County pig enjoys a holiday treat ... with a friend

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Out at Fireside farm, the pigs have been getting some seasonal treats, in the form of pumpkins.

Any sort of pumpkins – whole or jack-o-lanterns – they all taste the same … to a pig.

“I know that, Halloween being this fun season when you can carve pumpkins and you don’t know what to do with your pumpkin afterwards,” Catie King, of what is technically Fireside at Oakley Farm, said. “So we have become that solution.”

Especially for one big guy, Boss, chowing down but with a difference. He has company for breakfast.

“There’s one hen in particular that, every morning when she gets out, she beelines straight for his pen,” King explained, “and goes in there to eat breakfast with him and hang out with him.”

And even gifts him with an occasional egg.

“We find the eggs that she’s laid and he enjoys eating every one of those,” King said.

Now, while on a farm that counts on income from hens’ eggs that could be a problem.

“It was honestly really sweet,” said King. “It touched my heart, so I thought, okay, we need to let this happen.”

Boss has become a farm mascot, so this little piggy doesn’t go to market.

“He is just a great friend to have at the farm and is not going to go to freezer camp,” according to King.

Meaning the daily encounters will continue.

“It’s now become just this funny relationship that all you can do is laugh.”

