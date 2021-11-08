Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life day after officer-involved shooting death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother is mourning the loss of her daughter only a day after her death.

Chelsae Kirk was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Goodview early Sunday morning.

“She was an old soul. She was an earth angel. Everywhere she went she made you laugh. She made you smile. It was positive,” said Sally Kirk.

Kirk says her daughter was also a woman of faith. She says that impacted how she treated those around her.

“She had a heart of gold. She helped anybody and everybody. If anybody needed something, she was the first one there,” said Kirk.

However, Kirk says her daughter did have her own struggles.

She says she suffered from mental health problems.

Kirk says the situation Sunday could have ended differently.

“If they would just let us go down there and talk to her, it could have been a whole different story. It would have been a different ending,” said Kirk.

Police say Kirk exited the home Sunday morning “armed with a handgun” before she was shot and killed.

They declined to specify where the gun was and if it was pointed at police.

While the investigation continues, Kirk is holding onto her faith for strength - courtesy of a gift from Chelsae.

“She made me a plaque that said resist the wiles of the devil, put on the full armor of God. Ephesians 6:11. That’s been my plaque through all of this,” said Kirk.

