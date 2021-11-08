Advertisement

Bedford County Sheriff’s office encourages nightly routine through social media humor

Department uses social media to remind people to lock their doors.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the midst of our busy lives, it can be easy to let some of the basics slip through the cracks. That’s why one local law enforcement agency is taking a creative approach to helping us remember to secure our valuables every night.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s office has been posting on social media encouraging people to remember their 9 p.m. routine. This means to lock the doors to your home and vehicle, and bring anything valuable inside. The push to help remind residents to secure their belongings came after a series of vehicle break-ins in the county. The deputy behind the posts says they have been received well.

“Based on the comments that we get on the posts, a lot of people are seeming to like the comedy that we’ve been putting into it, and they’re also saying ‘we’re doing our 9 p.m. routine’ as well,” explains Deputy Danielle Clark of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The department encourages everyone to get into a 9 p.m. routine regardless of where you live.

