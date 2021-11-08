Advertisement

Berglund Center Craft & Vendor Show bringing sixth annual event this December

The event is free admission and free parking.
Courtesy event Facebook page
Courtesy event Facebook page
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center Craft & Vendor Show is returning for its sixth year with 244 different vendors from up and down the east coast.

The two-day show will be December 3 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.) and December 4 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

Further information can be found by visiting the show’s Facebook page.

