Blacksburg’s First and Main shopping center may see a Sheetz gas station

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg could see a new gas station. Sheetz is looking to open a location near a busy shopping center.

Blacksburg’s Planning and Building Department received a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the development of the gas station on a vacant lot in the First and Main shopping center.

Nearby business owners believe it’ll have a positive impact if approved.

Steve Layman has owned Party Central at 1701 Main Street since 1994. He’s seen it grow and is ready to see it change—as ‘Sheetz’ hopes to open a location right across the street.

“Sheetz runs a good business and I’ve seen the plans it looks really good from the road and I think it’ll bring a lot of new customers in,” said Party Central owner Steve Layman.

The proposed project shows a 4,900-square-foot building for retail and fast-food services. Plus, 10 gas pumps and 8 Tesla electric charging stations.

“But because they’re a gas station and they want external speakers; those are the two things that the town in the zoning ordinance has determined may be acceptable in these locations with a case-by-case review,” said

Blacksburg’s planning and building Department says before construction, all these plans must be reviewed in a CUP application process. It’s where leaders take an in-depth look.

“It might work or it might not depending on the scale and the scope. So for something like this, where we’re dealing with a gas station and external speakers, it allows staff and the Planning Commission and the town council to really dive deep into some of those impacts that may be associated with this slightly more intense use than what would be ordinarily allowed in the general commercial zoning district,” said Kinsey O’Shea a town planner in Blacksburg’s planning and building department.

Leaders must make sure their plans meet town codes and regulations. Plus, it gives the community a chance to give feedback.

“This does butt a residential neighborhood towards the rear it had it will have some traffic impacts as it as it, you know, moves people in and out of the site. And so we do want to be able to take a closer look both staff and kind of the public at what that impact is going to be and how it’s going to affect our neighbors in our community,” said O’Shea.

O’Shea says it could be well over a year before construction can even begin because of the CUP process, but those working nearby say whatever happens they look forward to seeing all come to life.

“I look forward to having what they have at this end of town. And hopefully, it’ll be a good complement to the rest of First and Main,” said Layman.

The planning commission will have a work session where they review the request and the staff report on November 16. The public is welcome to attend but it will not be an opportunity for public comment.

Instead, they plan to hold a public hearing on December 7.

You can find more details about the development on the Town of Blacksburg’s website.

