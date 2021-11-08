Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Woman dies after Bedford County officer-involved shooting Saturday evening
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
WDBJ7
Train derails in downtown Roanoke
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
WDBJ7
Bedford propane leak at U.S. Army Reserve Center lands eight people in the hospital

Latest News

Afton Lane Shooting Scene 11 7 21
Afton Lane Shooting Scene 11 7 2021
Melissa Price Kromm, right, with North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections speaks at a news...
North Carolina sued over newly passed maps favoring GOP
Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8