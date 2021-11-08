Advertisement

Errors found in absentee ballot count, Christiansburg town council race impacted

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Errors in the early voting count have caused a change in the six-way Christiansburg town council race, according to an election official.

Richard Langford the chairman of the Montgomery County electoral board, said the wrong number was written down --- and another was incorrectly punched in the calculator.

At first, results showed candidate Anthony Woodyard won one of the three open seats.

But after post-Election Day canvassing, Woodyard moved to fifth place giving Casey Jenkins a seat on the council.

“And that changed the candidate’s numbers by obviously over 600 votes. And as a result, unfortunately, the people who thought they had been in the lead on Tuesday night found that when we did the canvass on Thursday that that was an incorrect result. The good news is we found we found the error,” said Richard Langford the chairman, of the Montgomery County electoral board.

Langford said these errors can happen due to how late some results are counted.

Tuesday electoral officials plan the certify the votes.

Langford said they’ll be looking at new procedures in the future to prevent this from happening again.

