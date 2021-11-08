Liberty University files countersuit against former employee who alleged Title IX mishandlings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is requesting former senior vice president of communications and public engagement, Scott Lamb, comply with a number of moves to deliver the school information in his possession following his lawsuit against the school alleging Title IX violations.

In a countersuit filed last week by Liberty in the Western District of Virginia District Court, they asked the court “to enter a temporary restraining order or, in the alternative, a preliminary injuction that:

(1) Requires Plaintiff and Counterclaim Defendant Scott Lamb to deliver to Liberty all documents or other information, including all privileged, confidential, and/or trade secret information, in Lamb’s possession, custody, or control to the undersigned counsel within 24 hours, together with a signed representation that Lamb has returned all such documents and other information and no longer has any such documents other information in his possession, custody, or control;

(2) Orders Lamb to preserve all information currently stored on his computers and other electronic storage devices, including any information stored on backup media or on iCloud, Google Drive, or similar electronic storage methods that may relate in any way to the issues raised in Liberty’s Counterclaim; Case 6:21-cv-00055-NKM-RSB Document 11 Filed 11/05/21 Page 1 of 3 Pageid#: 215 2

(3) Requires Lamb to identify all electronic devices and accounts in his possession, custody, or control that currently contain, previously contained, or from which Lamb has accessed confidential, proprietary, privileged and/or trade secret information belonging to Liberty;

(4) Requires Lamb to identify all persons to whom he has disclosed any confidential, proprietary, privileged and/or trade secret information belonging to Liberty; and

(5) Requires Lamb to comply with his fiduciary obligations to Liberty and his contractual obligations under the Confidentiality Agreement described in and attached to Liberty’s Counterclaim, including, without limitation, by requiring Lamb to refrain from using or disclosing any confidential, proprietary, privileged and/or trade secret information belonging to Liberty without Liberty’s prior express consent.”

The school is alleging the move “is warranted and necessary to prevent the irreparable harm caused by further disclosures of Liberty’s confidential, trade secret, and privileged information.”

