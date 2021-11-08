Local groups celebrate National STEAM Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday is National STEAM Day.

Students in our hometowns are getting a special treat to celebrate the day.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Monday, Kids Square and Elevation Church Roanoke handed out a thousand kits to kids at schools in Roanoke County.

The kits included a STEAM activity for students to problem solve.

“Everything we do in life involves STEAM. We don’t talk about it enough. We don’t talk about when a door opens and shuts what that is, I mean everything we experience has to do with some form of STEAM in it and we can be learning from it,” said Felicia Branham, the Executive Director of Kids Square.

Elevation Church Roanoke also surprised Kids Square with a ten thousand dollar donation, so that more STEAM kits can be given out to students in our hometowns.

