Names released of two killed in Henry County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Henry County Friday.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. November 5 on Route 57, a tenth of a mile west of Route 687, according to police, who say the driver of a Kia Soul was headed east on Route 57, crossed the center line and hit a Lincoln Town Car head-on.

The Lincoln was driven by Bruce Clifton Joyce, 78, of Bassett. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police say the Kia was driven by Rico Thadeaus Scales, 34, of Spencer. Scales was not wearing his seatbelt and died after being taken to a hospital. The passenger was also injured and taken to a hospital.

