North Carolina sued over newly passed maps favoring GOP

The maps split apart several major Democratic-heavy urban areas. Republicans believe their maps are constitutional.
Melissa Price Kromm, right, with North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections speaks at a news...
Melissa Price Kromm, right, with North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections speaks at a news conference criticizing the General Assembly’s redistricting process on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)(Gary D. Robertson | AP)
By Bryan Anderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is facing a legal challenge in state court over its newly drawn maps that heavily favor Republicans heading into the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

An organization formed by prominent Democratic lawyer Marc Elias announced Friday that a group of voters who challenged the constitutionality of previous North Carolina maps will now contest the latest congressional maps. While North Carolina is becoming more blue, Republicans would almost assuredly gain more power under the new boundaries.

A separate lawsuit involving the redistricting process was filed last week by some voter advocacy groups in state court.

