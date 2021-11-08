Advertisement

Park View Community Mission’s Clothing Connection service sees demand spike with chilly weather

The Clothing Connection
The Clothing Connection(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg organization says some recent chilly weather has doubled demand for one of their services.

Park View Community Mission runs a service called The Clothing Connection.

That offers free clothing to community members in need.

They say they’re in need of gloves, scarves, warm hats and other winter accessories.

“We look at it as helping our neighbors, that we’re neighbors with one another and that there’s an opportunity, particularly when it’s cold outside, to take care of our neighbors, to make sure that they can stay warm,” said Todd Blake, executive director.

New or gently used clothing donations are welcome.

Monetary donations are also welcome. They say 93 cents of every dollar goes toward programs.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
Wytheville police searching for 15-year-old girl
Missing Wytheville 15-year-old girl found safe
A Virginia certified officer could get a salary of about $51,600 if they transfer into the...
Lynchburg police car involved in traffic accident
hotel
Lack of employees keeps Virginia hotels, restaurants from returning to full capacity

Latest News

Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life day after officer-involved shooting death
Boss enjoys a chunk of pumpkin.
Bath County pig enjoys a holiday treat ... with a friend
Lynchburg crash closes 501N near Graves Mill Road
Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman has been charged following a Sunday night shooting in Henry...
Woman arrested after Sunday night shooting in Henry County