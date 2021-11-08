Park View Community Mission’s Clothing Connection service sees demand spike with chilly weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg organization says some recent chilly weather has doubled demand for one of their services.

Park View Community Mission runs a service called The Clothing Connection.

That offers free clothing to community members in need.

They say they’re in need of gloves, scarves, warm hats and other winter accessories.

“We look at it as helping our neighbors, that we’re neighbors with one another and that there’s an opportunity, particularly when it’s cold outside, to take care of our neighbors, to make sure that they can stay warm,” said Todd Blake, executive director.

New or gently used clothing donations are welcome.

Monetary donations are also welcome. They say 93 cents of every dollar goes toward programs.

