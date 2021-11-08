Advertisement

Roanoke County police investigating death in Catawba

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators with Roanoke County Police were investigating a death Monday afternoon in Catawba.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, officers were called to the 8800 block of Brush Mountain Road where they found a female dead.

Someone called to report the discovery of the body around 2 p.m.

Roanoke County police had no other information to share.

This is a active story. Please continue to check back into WDBJ7.com for more information as it’s available.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
Wytheville police searching for 15-year-old girl
Missing Wytheville 15-year-old girl found safe
A Virginia certified officer could get a salary of about $51,600 if they transfer into the...
Lynchburg police car involved in traffic accident
hotel
Lack of employees keeps Virginia hotels, restaurants from returning to full capacity

Latest News

Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash closes VA-57
Liberty University files countersuit against former employee who alleged Title IX mishandlings
Courtesy event Facebook page
Berglund Center Craft & Vendor Show bringing sixth annual event this December
COVID hospitalizations drop to near 800 in Virginia