Roanoke County police investigating death in Catawba
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators with Roanoke County Police were investigating a death Monday afternoon in Catawba.
According to a spokesperson for the agency, officers were called to the 8800 block of Brush Mountain Road where they found a female dead.
Someone called to report the discovery of the body around 2 p.m.
Roanoke County police had no other information to share.
