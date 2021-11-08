Roanoke County police investigating death in Catawba

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators with Roanoke County Police were investigating a death Monday afternoon in Catawba.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, officers were called to the 8800 block of Brush Mountain Road where they found a female dead.

Someone called to report the discovery of the body around 2 p.m.

Roanoke County police had no other information to share.

