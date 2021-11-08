Advertisement

Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash closes VA-57

A total of twelve students and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash.
(WCAX)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with Henry County Schools says multiple students were taken to the hospital after the crash that involved a school bus and another vehicle Monday. The students on the bus were from Bassett High School and Fieldale Collinsville Middle School.

State Police say they responded to the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Route 57) at shortly before 4 p.m. to the crash that also involved a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The bus driver and three students all sustained non-critical injuries. A total of twelve students and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash.

All east and west lanes are closed

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
Wytheville police searching for 15-year-old girl
Missing Wytheville 15-year-old girl found safe
A Virginia certified officer could get a salary of about $51,600 if they transfer into the...
Lynchburg police car involved in traffic accident
hotel
Lack of employees keeps Virginia hotels, restaurants from returning to full capacity

Latest News

Everson family recovering after being struck by drink driver
Young family recovers in hospital after Bedford County crash; man charged with DUI
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
A Virginia certified officer could get a salary of about $51,600 if they transfer into the...
Lynchburg police car involved in traffic accident
WDBJ7
Train derails in downtown Roanoke