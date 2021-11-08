Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash closes VA-57

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with Henry County Schools says multiple students were taken to the hospital after the crash that involved a school bus and another vehicle Monday. The students on the bus were from Bassett High School and Fieldale Collinsville Middle School.

State Police say they responded to the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Route 57) at shortly before 4 p.m. to the crash that also involved a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The bus driver and three students all sustained non-critical injuries. A total of twelve students and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash.

All east and west lanes are closed

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.