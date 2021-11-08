Advertisement

Warm weather returns with lots of sunshine

Highs returns to the 60s and 70s
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Warm stretch of weather this week
  • Late-week front could bring some rain

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

High pressure will continue to build early this week allowing for a warming trend under mostly sunny skies. Highs soar into the 60s and 70s beginning today and continuing through most of the work week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with only a few more clouds expected by Wednesday.

Highs soar back into the 70s through Wednesday.
Highs soar back into the 70s through Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

LATE WEEK FRONT

Clouds will begin to move back into the region on Thursday ahead of our next storm system. Mild weather is still likely during this time with highs in the 60s through Friday. Models have come to a consensus that a strong frontal boundary will move into our region starting Thursday night allowing for showers through at least Friday. There remains uncertainty over how long the system may linger over our area at this time. The weekend looks cooler and a bit windy with a few leftover showers possible. We could see wind advisories for higher elevations.

Rain totals will ultimately come down to how long the system sticks around. We should know more about that later this week.

Our next front arrives by the end of the week.
Our next front arrives by the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

Our nice sunny weather continues as our highs soar into the lower 70s.
High pressure keeps us sunny and mild early this week.
Warm and pleasant weather kicks off this week
60s & 70s return briefly next week.
