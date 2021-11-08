Warm weather returns with lots of sunshine

A chilly start to our day

Warm stretch of weather this week

Late-week front could bring some rain

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

High pressure will continue to build early this week allowing for a warming trend under mostly sunny skies. Highs soar into the 60s and 70s beginning today and continuing through most of the work week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with only a few more clouds expected by Wednesday.

Highs soar back into the 70s through Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

LATE WEEK FRONT

Clouds will begin to move back into the region on Thursday ahead of our next storm system. Mild weather is still likely during this time with highs in the 60s through Friday. Models have come to a consensus that a strong frontal boundary will move into our region starting Thursday night allowing for showers through at least Friday. There remains uncertainty over how long the system may linger over our area at this time. The weekend looks cooler and a bit windy with a few leftover showers possible. We could see wind advisories for higher elevations.

Rain totals will ultimately come down to how long the system sticks around. We should know more about that later this week.