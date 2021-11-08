Advertisement

Woman arrested after Sunday night shooting in Henry County

Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman has been charged following a Sunday night shooting in Henry...
Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman has been charged following a Sunday night shooting in Henry County that sent one person to the hospital.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman is in jail following a Sunday night shooting in Henry County in which deputies say a man was shot in the stomach.

The victim was flown to a facility in North Carolina but is expected to survive.

According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 1316 Robertson Ridge Road in Axton around 9:47 Sunday night.

There, deputies found Kristen Nicole Martin and Terrance Lee Kirby. Kirby had been shot in the stomach. He’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As they began investigating deputies say they learned that an acquaintance of Kirby and Martin, Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Martinsville, came in the home and pointed a gun at both Martin and Kirby. They argued and eventually, deputies say, Pritchett-Newman shot Kirby.

She has been arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding. She’s being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

