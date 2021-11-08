Young family recovers in hospital after Bedford County crash; man charged with DUI

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One young family from Farmville Virginia is recovering in the hospital after a horrific car cash over the weekend in Bedford County.

“It doesn’t look like people can survive that kind of an accident,” says Nathan Everson Sr, father of Nathan Everson Jr..

Against all odds, the young couple did.

Megan and Nathan Everson Jr. are in their mid 20′s and have been married for about a year and celebrated the birth of their baby girl three weeks ago.

“One of my other sons called me and let me know there had been a serious accident,” recalls Everson Sr. “I saw the picture that his friend sent and, like everybody else who has looked at this pictures, I just couldn’t imagine how badly they must be injured.”

According to Virginia State Police, a southbound truck on route 122 struck the Everson’s Jeep, sending him, Megan, and their daughter to the hospital.

The driver of the truck, Brandon Bateman, 35, of Goodview was also taken to the hospital, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Because of one man’s selfish and ignorant act, he almost destroyed several families,” says Everson Sr. “There’s no excuse whatsoever for drinking and driving.”

Megan got out of a multi-hour surgery Monday morning, while Nathan is still recovering from multiple injuries. Baby Avonlea Grace only has minor injuries.

“It’s definitely a miracle. The community that stepped out for support during the accident, I’m so thankful for them. This just could have been so much worse”

The couple is involved with the Randolph District Volunteer fire department, and their Chief Paul Adkins called them a blessing to the community, noting that “the community is a much better place with them, that’s for sure.”

Chief Adkins set up a Go Fund Me account to help with expenses.

