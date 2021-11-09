Advertisement

9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.(Source: GoFundMe/Blount Family/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 9-year-old boy who attended the Astroworld Festival with his father is in a coma.

Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders Friday night when the crowd at the event surged and started pushing, his grandfather said.

That led to the father becoming crushed and passing out, at which point, Ezra fell to the ground.

The grandfather said the boy was taken to the hospital as a John Doe because he became separated from his father.

Injuries to his brain are so serious, doctors put him in a medically induced coma.

The family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who issued a statement accusing the Astroworld Festival’s management of being reckless.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the event after eight people died as a result of that crowd surge Friday night.

Rapper Travis Scott organized the Astroworld Festival.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Courtesy BTW 21
Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death

Latest News

Connection 2 Care Lifesaving Supplies
Collaborative project designed to get life-saving supplies to those in need
Houston Police respond to Astroworld Festival. A trampling incident led to the deaths of eight,...
Video shows Astroworld timeline
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review