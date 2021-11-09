Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Courtesy BTW 21
Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death

Latest News

A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Connection 2 Care Lifesaving Supplies
Collaborative project designed to get life-saving supplies to those in need
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy