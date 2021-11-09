Advertisement

Bedford County brothers split $387,450 Virginia Lottery prize

Harry and Duane Rozell-Virginia Lottery winners
Harry and Duane Rozell-Virginia Lottery winners(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Bedford County brothers will split a $387,450 Virginia Lottery jackpot.

Harry and Duane Rozell, who have been playing the Virginia Lottery together for years, according to lottery officials, matched all five winning numbers in the October 23 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing.

“We couldn’t believe it!” Harry said.

Harry, a landscaper, bought the ticket at the White House Corner Store, on Smith Mountain Parkway in Huddleston. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 6-18-20-22-24. With their winning ticket, the brothers split the $387,450 jackpot equally.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Courtesy BTW 21
Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death

Latest News

WATCH: Roanoke health leader gives COVID update; percentage of positive new-case tests in VA holds steady
Connection 2 Care Lifesaving Supplies
Collaborative project designed to get life-saving supplies to those in need
SMS: Lichen or Knot in Floyd
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 9, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 9, 2021