Bedford County brothers split $387,450 Virginia Lottery prize

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Bedford County brothers will split a $387,450 Virginia Lottery jackpot.

Harry and Duane Rozell, who have been playing the Virginia Lottery together for years, according to lottery officials, matched all five winning numbers in the October 23 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing.

“We couldn’t believe it!” Harry said.

Harry, a landscaper, bought the ticket at the White House Corner Store, on Smith Mountain Parkway in Huddleston. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 6-18-20-22-24. With their winning ticket, the brothers split the $387,450 jackpot equally.

