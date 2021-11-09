Advertisement

Buena Vista’s Enderly Heights Elementary sees first vaccine clinic

A vial of Pfizer vaccination awaits kids at Enderly Heights Elementary School.
A vial of Pfizer vaccination awaits kids at Enderly Heights Elementary School.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - No kid likes a shot.

“I worked in pediatrics, so vaccinating kids can be tricky,” admitted Buena Vista Schools nurse Sara Knick. “So I guess we’ll just see how it goes.”

That would be getting the new Pfizer vaccination for kids 5 to 11, distributed through a clinic at school.

“Some have told me they don’t want it, some do want it,” Knick said. “It’s kind of a mixture like you wee with the adults.”

“The more children that we can vaccinate at these clinics, the closer we get to normalcy and resuming all these activities that we didn’t get to have during the pandemic,” Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District said.

It’s the first school clinic in Buena Vista, part of an expansion of availability thanks to the approval from the CDC.

“I think what’s really been amazing is just the amount of enthusiasm that parents and families have to vaccinate their eligible children,” Shelton said. “We’ve had excellent turnout in a lot of our clinics within the area, and that’s really exciting to see.”

Although at Enderly Heights, only 14 signed up.

“A little bit low, but it’s new,” Knick said. “So with time and educating yourself, it might grow.”

“It really does kind of vary from school to school,” said Shelton, “so earlier at Waddell Elementary in Lexington we did over 120 vaccines. So it does vary a little bit from school to school, but all in all the amount of registration that we’ve seen at our school based clinics has been outstanding.”

“I mean, if the demand is there, we’ll be here to provide it,” promised Knick.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Courtesy BTW 21
Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting