Buena Vista’s Enderly Heights Elementary sees first vaccine clinic

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - No kid likes a shot.

“I worked in pediatrics, so vaccinating kids can be tricky,” admitted Buena Vista Schools nurse Sara Knick. “So I guess we’ll just see how it goes.”

That would be getting the new Pfizer vaccination for kids 5 to 11, distributed through a clinic at school.

“Some have told me they don’t want it, some do want it,” Knick said. “It’s kind of a mixture like you wee with the adults.”

“The more children that we can vaccinate at these clinics, the closer we get to normalcy and resuming all these activities that we didn’t get to have during the pandemic,” Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District said.

It’s the first school clinic in Buena Vista, part of an expansion of availability thanks to the approval from the CDC.

“I think what’s really been amazing is just the amount of enthusiasm that parents and families have to vaccinate their eligible children,” Shelton said. “We’ve had excellent turnout in a lot of our clinics within the area, and that’s really exciting to see.”

Although at Enderly Heights, only 14 signed up.

“A little bit low, but it’s new,” Knick said. “So with time and educating yourself, it might grow.”

“It really does kind of vary from school to school,” said Shelton, “so earlier at Waddell Elementary in Lexington we did over 120 vaccines. So it does vary a little bit from school to school, but all in all the amount of registration that we’ve seen at our school based clinics has been outstanding.”

“I mean, if the demand is there, we’ll be here to provide it,” promised Knick.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.