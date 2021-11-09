Campbell County check fraud/larceny investigation underway

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those involved in fraud and larcenies of checks.

Beginning about October 21, 2021, and continuing into the following weeks, checks were stolen from Campbell County businesses, as well as from businesses in surrounding areas, according to investigators. Detectives say it appears the same people responsible for those thefts are also responsible for the manufacturing of fraudulent checks; attempts were made to use those checks at various bank branches in the Lynchburg, Amherst, and Bedford areas.

Investigators say it appears at least one person has orchestrated the manufacturing of the fraudulent bank notes and obtained several thousand dollars by using other people to pass the checks in their names.

A male believed to be manufacturing the fraudulent checks has been reported to be African American and in his 30s, driving a white or black Ford SUV, both described as smaller to mid-size vehicles. Another African American male with glasses and an African American female, both in their 30s, have been seen driving the vehicles mentioned above, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are trying to make businesses aware of the recent larcenies, so they can make arrangements other than relying on traditional mailing of checks, especially if the checks will be left in mailboxes or otherwise overnight. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking any banks or businesses to assist detectives by making them aware if anyone appears to be cashing a suspicious check.

If you have information about this case, you’re asked to contact Investigator J.M Wade at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

