Advertisement

Campbell County check fraud/larceny investigation underway

Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff's Office(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those involved in fraud and larcenies of checks.

Beginning about October 21, 2021, and continuing into the following weeks, checks were stolen from Campbell County businesses, as well as from businesses in surrounding areas, according to investigators. Detectives say it appears the same people responsible for those thefts are also responsible for the manufacturing of fraudulent checks; attempts were made to use those checks at various bank branches in the Lynchburg, Amherst, and Bedford areas.

Investigators say it appears at least one person has orchestrated the manufacturing of the fraudulent bank notes and obtained several thousand dollars by using other people to pass the checks in their names.

A male believed to be manufacturing the fraudulent checks has been reported to be African American and in his 30s, driving a white or black Ford SUV, both described as smaller to mid-size vehicles. Another African American male with glasses and an African American female, both in their 30s, have been seen driving the vehicles mentioned above, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are trying to make businesses aware of the recent larcenies, so they can make arrangements other than relying on traditional mailing of checks, especially if the checks will be left in mailboxes or otherwise overnight. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking any banks or businesses to assist detectives by making them aware if anyone appears to be cashing a suspicious check.

If you have information about this case, you’re asked to contact Investigator J.M Wade at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Courtesy BTW 21
Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The National D-Day Memorial
National D-Day Memorial to host in-person Veterans Day Ceremony
Career and technical grants announced for seven Virginia school divisions
Tuesday Noon Update
Harry and Duane Rozell-Virginia Lottery winners
Bedford County brothers split $387,450 Virginia Lottery prize