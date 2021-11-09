Collaborative project designed to get life-saving supplies to those in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VT Release) - The Connection 2 Care project and its partners have developed a backpack with supplies designed for people who are struggling with addiction, according to Virginia Tech.

Connection 2 Care is a collaborative project between the Institute for Policy and Governance (IPG) in the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) and the Roanoke Valley Collective Response to the Opioid Crisis. The goals are to help people who are at risk for overdose through direct engagement and follow up with referrals to services that can help them further. These goals are being met through “collaboration, ingenuity and compassion,” according to Virginia Tech.

This fall, students, staff and faculty from IPG and volunteers from the Virginia Tech Recovery Community and the Drop-In Center North (a program of the Council of Community Services) finished packing the last 400 of 967 backpacks being distributed to community members in need.

A Virginia Tech release reads, “The backpacks include items that Connection 2 Care has identified, through research and direct feedback, as essential to people at risk of overdose and the negative health consequences of active addiction and who may be experiencing housing insecurity. These resources include hygiene items, water bottles, power banks, sunscreen, and information regarding local treatment centers and resources such as needle exchanges.”

“This experience continues to teach me how to identify community problems and gaps in resources, all while envisioning solutions and further developing my leadership skills,” said Lacy Watson, a student who participated in the inventory, packing, and distribution of the backpacks. “The program took place without any major glitches, which is a testament to the leadership and collaborative spirit inherent to IPG.”

Associate Director of IPG Mary Beth Dunkenberger noted, “Students working on the project have come from the disciplines of public health, biostatistics, sociology, urban affairs and planning, and international affairs. Connection 2 Care has given these students applied experiences with one of the most complex problems facing our society and local communities, that of the chronic disease of addiction.”

To get started on helping people at the community level, according to Virginia Tech, the project identified people most at risk for death by overdose. That involved talking with people experiencing addiction to see if they fit a set of three criteria: they are engaged in active drug use, they are in recovery but at risk of relapse upon re-entering their community after incarceration, or they have recently left a residential treatment program.

Once people who are most at risk are identified, says Virginia Tech, one effort is to provide people with fully stocked backpacks designed by School of Architecture + Design industrial design assistant professor Elham Morshedzadeh. The backpack prototype is designed not only to hold personal effects and essentials, but to convert into a sleeping bag/pillow. This, says Virginia Tech, “provides an additional layer of security by having one’s personal belongings nearby while they sleep.”

One result of the backpack distribution, says Virginia Tech, is that people are continuously using the backpacks and bringing them back to treatment and help centers to be refilled and to access the services supported by the Connection 2 Care project, providing an opportunity to check in on people who have received backpacks and find out what has been the most useful for them.

“After two and a half years, we are seeing results,” said Lisa Via, who works with the Drop-In Center North and engages directly with at-risk individuals. “The project is gaining visibility and we are gaining the trust of the community. We are even directly responsible for saving the lives of people who have overdosed through the administration of Narcan.”

Via says people are grateful to be seen as more than just “drug addicts” and it means a lot to them to know that people have put so much thought and effort into trying to help. “It’s nice to see the smiles and hear the appreciation in their voices when we distribute a backpack to someone who carries their life in several bags.”

“The factors contributing to the challenge of addressing addiction are multifaceted, therefore the solutions must be as well,” Dunkenberger said. “This project has enabled the involved students to see tangible results in building relationships among community organizations with the goal of working together to serve their community.”

The Connection 2 Care project was funded under a Combating Overdose through Community-level Intervention (COCLI) grant administered by the Center for Drug Policy and Prevention at the University of Baltimore.

