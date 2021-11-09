Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests holds steady

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 938,376 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, November 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,448 from Monday’s reported 936,928, a bigger increase than the 913 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,820,685 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 70.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 63.4% fully vaccinated. 83.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 75.4% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

10,105,512 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 5.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as what was reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 14,225 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,190 reported Monday.

857 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 806 reported Monday. 72,308 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

