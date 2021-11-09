Advertisement

Danville fire department puts out fire at abandon building

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(WLUC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 120 Davis Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Crews arrived to find fire visible from the side of an abandon building. Upon entering, they found heavy fire in the attic, but were able to put out the flames quickly.

No occupants were found inside. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

