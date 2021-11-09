Local community groups and Virginia Tech students partner to help those in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A partnership between community groups and Virginia Tech is working together to help those struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Places like the Drop In Center North, a program of the Council of Community Services and others in the Roanoke Valley just received backpacks filled with supplies.

It’s part of the Connection 2 Care project.

A spokesperson for the Drop In Center North says these backpacks are life saving for their clients.

“Even if you’re on the street, or even if you are at risk for overdose, you have something that belongs to you and it keeps your belongings safe,” said Lisa Via, Comprehensive Harm Reduction Manager.

The backpacks and supplies are helping people right here in our community.

“We looked at what folks needed because if you are housing insecure, you carry your belongings in maybe three, four, or five backs or a trash bag or nothing. So this was a way to give folks something that is their own,” said Via.

Via says these backpacks are crucial for their clients at the Drop In Center North.

“She literally cried because she had nothing and we were able to give her at least something,” said Via.

They include things like a blanket, sunscreen and other hygiene items.

“Things that we all take for granted, that during this time of year or any time of year a lot of folks don’t have access to…Someone is caring about them. They know that we have put a lot of thought into what would be best for them because we did ask,” said Via.

This fall the backpacks were filled with the help of students at Virginia Tech.

“Having this project that connects students and a lot of these students are graduate students, to the community partners that are on the front lines, it provides an invaluable exposure and awareness of the issue,” said Mary Beth Dunkenberger, Associate Director for Policy and Governance at Virginia Tech.

And now those backpacks will be given out these next few months.

“When we find out that they are struggling, we try to do everything we can to make sure to ease that struggle a little bit and these backpacks have been a true blessing,” said Via.

Over these past couple of years, they have been able to give out just under a thousand backpacks.

The supplies was paid for through a grant and right now they are hoping to get more grant money to continue the program.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.