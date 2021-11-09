National D-Day Memorial to host in-person Veterans Day Ceremony

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans and civilians can return to the National D Day Memorial Thursday for an in-person ceremony after needing to be virtual last year due to COVID.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and feature keynote speaker and historian Mitchell Yockelson, as well as patriotic music from Brass 5, and dedicating the latest installment of veterans’ bricks.

“To have an actual event where you can meet veterans, you can bring your children out to meet veterans of different conflicts and different time periods and to hear their stories, I think is a really important thing for the community,” says Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing for the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

Admission is free for everyone until moon Thursday. Organizers also ask that if you plan on attending the ceremony, please bring a lawn chair.

More information on the event can be found here.

