New Taubman exhibitions focus on fashion, award-winning costume design

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of people have seen many of the pieces included in the Taubman Museum’s newest exhibition.

They are costumes featured in popular, and influential, movies including Black Panther, Coming 2 America, Selma and Do the Right Thing.

And all of them are the work of Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

“She’s really kind of a force to be reckoned with,” said Julia Long, Curator of Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design.

The exhibition features more than 60 costumes, sketches and other artifacts from Carter’s career, spanning almost 40 years.

“I hope that they re-watch all of these movies,” Long said of the museum visitors who will attend the exhibition. “I think they will, or will watch them for the first time, and I think really appreciating the level of detail in these costumes, the amount of research as I mentioned and the thought that went into these.

Carter’s work is one of five exhibitions the museum has brought together for ‘Fashioning the Future.’

In Divas Ascending, for example, Artist E.V. Day has repurposed dresses from the New York Opera.

Tech-Couture: Fashion in the Digital Age explores the developing connection between technology and fashion.

In All that Glitters: Iconic Jewelry in Hollywood, stylist Micaela Erlanger curates a collection of fine jewelry featured in movies and worn on the red carpet.

Cindy Petersen is the Taubman Museum’s Executive Director.

“We are particularly excited to share with the community and really open our doors wider and really meet the community where they are,” Petersen told WDBJ7. “And inviting people to come in and see five exhibitions filling six galleries plus the atrium, all around fashion, but really about women artists.”

Ruth Carter is scheduled to attend the Opening Celebration for Fashioning the Future on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, a small number of tickets were still available.

The exhibits will open to the public on Sunday.

Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design will require a ticket. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. Children under 17 will receive free admission. The exhibition will remain on display until April 3, 2022.

For more information, click on the following link:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.