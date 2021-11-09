Roanoke plastic bag tax informational meeting to be held Tuesday
Join the City of Roanoke’s Zoom Meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. outlining the new plastic bag tax beginning January 1, 2022 to encourage better care for the environment.
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
