Roanoke Valley sees slow COVID case decline; CVC now accepting walk-ins for pediatric vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Health officials in the Roanoke Valley say that COVID numbers are slowly trending downward.

“We continue to see a slow decline that’s not as rapid as I would like to see, I’m sure as everybody would all like to see,” notes Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Health District Director at Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

In the last week, the Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts have seen 421 new cases of COVID, totaling 35,480 in the region. Health officials continue to see about 20% of those cases being reported in children, and 45% in people under the age of 34.

“While it is true that COVID is less dangerous for children, particularly young children, it has still caused hundreds of thousands of children to become infected,” Dr. Morrow explains. “It has caused children to be hospitalized, and it has caused children to die.”

Also in the last week, approval for children to receive a pediatric dose of the COVID vaccine, where the Community Vaccination Center at the old Sears store in Roanoke has already vaccinated 5,000 people, 500 of whom are children.

“The reality is that, in our community, most of our providers are relying on the public vaccination sites,” she says. “From many of my colleagues who have taken children in that age group to the CVC, they’ve just raved about how the CVC was child friendly.”

The CVC is now accepting walk-ins as long as daily supplies last. The site is capable of giving about 200 pediatric COVID vaccines each day.

“I think because everyday I hear and see the devastation that this pandemic has had on our community, I would not hesitate, I would have been first in line if my children were between the ages of 5 and 11,” adds Dr. Morrow.

She also encourages parents to consult a trusted medical professional if they have questions about the COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.