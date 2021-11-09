Small Business Spotlight: Lichen or Knot Plant Company in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Small Business Spotlight goes on the road to Floyd where John and Heather Barbieri sell a wide variety of exotic house plants at Lichen or Knot Plant Company.

They started with just an old plumber’s truck filled with plants and able to travel to different events and locations around the New River Valley. But as the business began to take off, the Barbieri’s decided to open a brick and mortar store in Floyd in Nov. 2020.

They sell house plants for every kind of plant parent. Whether you’re hands off and need something easy like a ZZ or snake plant, or if you’re are an expert plant owner and are looking for something more exotic like the philodendron white princess, Lichen or Knot has something for everyone.

And the Barbieri’s have decades of experience working with plants of all kinds and are always excited to answer any of your questions to keep your plant babies thriving.

Visit their store at 203 Fox St. NW in Floyd or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to find out where the plant truck will be next.

