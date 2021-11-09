Stand Down for Homeless Vets event takes place in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Stand Down for Homeless Vets event took place at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday morning.

Veterans could get information on housing and employment opportunities.

They could also get clothing and boxed meals.

There were medical staff there to administer a number of different vaccines.

“We are having a lot of success, successfully housing our homeless and at risk for homeless veterans. Finding them places to live that they can call their own place. We really do believe that if one veteran is homeless, that’s too many,” said Tanyia Jones, Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Coordinator at the Salem VA Medical Center.

The event was put on by TAP and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

