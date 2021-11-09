Thousands of flags honor Roanoke veterans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a simple gesture that required many hands.

On Monday morning, members of VFW Post 1264, the Patrick Henry High School Air Force Junior ROTC program and other organizations fanned out across Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke.

They were hoping to place a flag on every veteran’s grave - more than 3,000 in all.

“We come out here and place flags, and the people who live out here are able to identify the veterans and maybe be a little bit like wow, there’s a lot of veterans out there,” said Shonte Bryson, a veteran herself and a member of VFW Post 1264.

“I’ve come across people that I’ve known, and which has been an honor to place a flag on their grave,” said Lisa Easter, also a veteran and VFW member.

It’s a longstanding tradition for members of VFW Post 1264 and friends of the organization to place flags in Evergreen Burial Park. They do it twice a year, before every Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

