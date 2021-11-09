Turkey distribution next week in Rockbridge

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Rockbridge County, area nonprofits are pulling together along with schools to help out for Thanksgiving.

Once again this year, the Rockbridge Area Relief Association is working with local schools to distribute turkey dinners to families that signed up for them earlier this month. There were no requirements to get a turkey beyond the registration.

Last year, the dinners were handed out in a drive through, low contact format because of the pandemic.

The program receives financial support from the Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany Counties.

”One of the great things about this program is that there’s not a lot of detail about qualification, said Josh Elrod, a Community Foundation Board Member. “Any family that wants it is going to receive turkey and the meal because even families that might get by day to day, this is a big expense.”

The dinners will be distributed at various schools next week.

