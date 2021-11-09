Advertisement

Two recounts appear likely in tight Virginia House races

The margins are under 0.5%. That allows candidates to request state-funded recounts.
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn,...
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, left, talks with House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, during the House session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access. In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is on the line. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Days after Democrats conceded control of the Virginia House of Delegates to Republicans, Democrats have walked back that concession since two races appear headed for recounts.

As of Tuesday, vote counts show Republicans with 50 seats and holding slight leads in two additional seats that have still not been called by The Associated Press. Democrats have 47 seats and are leading in one other district that has not been called.

In both districts where Republicans are leading, the margins are under 0.5%. That allows candidates to request state-funded recounts.

The likely recounts are in Districts 85 and 91 and in Hampton Roads.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert says Republicans are confident they will have 52 seats in the House when the General Assembly reconvenes In January.

