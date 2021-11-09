Virginia labor force shrinks in pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council heard an update Tuesday on the area’s workforce.

Virginia Career Works - Central Region presented information about trends in the Lynchburg area’s workforce.

Since the pandemic began, the Lynchburg area’s labor pool has shrunk by over 7,600 people. The state has seen a drop of over 157,000 workers.

VCW says even if everyone in the local labor force had a job, there’d still be open positions.

“We expect to see a shortage of workers, especially for some of our more high-demand positions for a long time and so we’re trying to work with leaders in local government, in schools, to come up with some strategies to address this long-term,” said Tim Saunders, business engagement and outreach coordinator.

Saunders say there are plenty of good-paying jobs in the area, especially in the trades.

