Warm weather continues with nice sunshine

Highs returns to the 60s and 70s
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Warm stretch of weather this week
  • Late-week front could bring some rain

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast which will allow warm temperatures to continue under mostly sunny skies. Highs soar into the 60s and 70s through Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a slight increase in clouds Wednesday.

Mostly sunny today as our highs soar into the mid 70s.

LATE-WEEK FRONT

Clouds will begin to move back into the region on Thursday ahead of our next storm system. Models have come to a consensus that a strong frontal boundary will bring showers into the region late Thursday evening, lingering to at least midday Friday. There still remains some uncertainty as to how long the system may linger over our area. Rain totals will ultimately come down to how long the system sticks around. At this point it looks like a good portion of the area should receive around 0.50″, but some areas could get a little more.

The weekend looks cooler and a bit windy with a few leftover showers possible. We could see wind advisories for higher elevations.

Rain moves back into the area late Thursday into early Friday.
Rain moves back into the area late Thursday into early Friday.(WDBJ)

