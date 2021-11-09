Advertisement

West End Center for Youth appoints new executive director

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s West End Center for Youth has a new executive director.

Karen Pillis is a longtime advocate of children and youth who comes to West End Center after 12 years at Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

Both organizations have been partners for many years.

Pillis has been closely involved with West End’s programs and has served many children and families with community counseling, mental health, and youth development services.

“I come in from the outside, but I come in already knowing and loving the families and children that I’m going to be working with in here,” says Pillis. “It also helped me learn all about trauma-informed care which I hope to bring that focus here to West End Center.”

Monday was Pillis’s first day on the job.

She tells WDBJ7 she is excited about many in-person partnerships and activities coming back for the kids this year.

