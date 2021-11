ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash October 24.

Police say Gavin Dent, 18 of Roanoke, died in the crash of a Toyota Highlander SUV in the 3100 block of McVitty Road.

Police say drugs were not a factor; nor was weather, but the cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.