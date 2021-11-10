Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

