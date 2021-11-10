Another warm day before showers move in late Thursday

Last of the warmest days Wednesday (70s)

Cold front brings clouds, showers Thursday

Rain ends before the weekend begins

The unseasonably warm temperatures return for one more day today as highs soar to the upper 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will gradually increase late in the day ahead of our next cold front which is making its way across the country.

Showers increase late Thursday night into Friday morniing. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

While Thursday begins dry, clouds will move back into the region during the day with increased shower chances coming up by late Thursday afternoon, becoming more numerous throughout the evening,

COVERAGE: Widespread rain chance. Mountains have the best coverage

AMOUNTS: Nearly all areas should receive up to .50″ of rain. Localized 1.0″ amounts are possible as well.

SEVERE RISK: No severe thunderstorms or flooding is expected with this cold front.

FRIDAY

The current model consensus is that the cold front will clear the area by early Friday morning which will allow for increasing sunshine as you wake up, followed by cooler temperatures which stick around into the weekend. Afternoon highs Friday will reach the mid 60s .

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The weekend offers a major cool down with lots of sun and limited shower chances. Northwest breezes will help usher in cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Highs only reach the low 50s with lows slipping back to near the freezing mark.