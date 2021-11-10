Advertisement

Books2Bricks program holds ribbon-cutting for start of house build project

By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While students at the Botetourt Technical Education Center have been hard at work, and continue the work, they took a moment to celebrate Wednesday morning.

37 high school students are building a 1,500-square-foot home from the ground up. It’s part of the Books 2 Bricks project that gives students at the BTEC hands-on experience they can use after high school.

From brick and block masonry, to electrical work, and even plumbing, the goal is to help students become employed after graduation.

“Each process, they’ll get to meet and work with contractors in that specific trade and it will give them an avenue to meet different contractors and different businesses to allow them an opportunity to go to work for somebody,” said Phillip Simmons, the BTEC Building Trades Instructor.

The work began on this house last school year, but the ribbon-cutting to celebrate the start had to be delayed to Wednesday, due to COVID-19. The house is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

