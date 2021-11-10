Chessie Trail bridge is almost done

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County’s Chessie Trail finally has its bridge back.

The Virginia Military Institute is finishing up the job of replacing the old railroad bridge that was washed away some years ago during a flood of the Maury River.

The new bridge was built using a military technique, naturally, where it is actually assembled in ten-foot sections on shore and then pushed across the river using a bulldozer.

”The bridge is entirely completed,” said Col. Keith Jarvis, VMI’s Director of Construction. “What we’re working on now, like you said, is the abutments, the approaches, to clean those up as well as handrails and the wooding, the wooden walkway that goes across the bridge. So that’ll take another couple weeks.”

They expect to have open for use in early December.

