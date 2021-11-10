Advertisement

Chessie Trail bridge is almost done

A bulldozer pushes assembled sections of the bridge across the river.
A bulldozer pushes assembled sections of the bridge across the river.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County’s Chessie Trail finally has its bridge back.

The Virginia Military Institute is finishing up the job of replacing the old railroad bridge that was washed away some years ago during a flood of the Maury River.

The new bridge was built using a military technique, naturally, where it is actually assembled in ten-foot sections on shore and then pushed across the river using a bulldozer.

”The bridge is entirely completed,” said Col. Keith Jarvis, VMI’s Director of Construction. “What we’re working on now, like you said, is the abutments, the approaches, to clean those up as well as handrails and the wooding, the wooden walkway that goes across the bridge. So that’ll take another couple weeks.”

They expect to have open for use in early December.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Virginia Tech Cadet Corps student facing child pornography charges
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Urgent care facility in Salem damaged by fire
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
No gun found after threat leads to lockdown at Giles High School
(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba

Latest News

Giles High School Lockdown
Giles High School Lockdown
The cake was cut with an officer's sabre.
VMI Marines celebrate corps’ birthday
Rockbridge County SRO Troy Wimer watches as students move between classes.
New SRO adjusts to Middle School
Kimberly Atwood from Moneta Elementary is the winner of Week 1 of WDBJ7's Hometown Holiday...
Hometown Holiday Helper: Brent and Leo’s Pick