Family displaced after early morning fire in Danville

(WLUC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 224 Park Circle early Wednesday morning just before 3:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a small one-story house with a little bit of smoke coming out the front door.

The fire was located in the kitchen. It was quickly extinguished and under control in less than 30 minutes. The kitchen sustained moderate smoke, water and fire damage. The rest of the house has smoke damage as well.

All occupants were located safely outside by the time crews arrived. The family will be staying with friends for the time being.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office. The fire was caused by unattended cooking and determined accidental.

