ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after 6:30 a.m., crews were sent to the Salem MedExpress at 1336 West Main St. This is next to the Sheetz gas station.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the Urgent Care.

WDBJ7 has a team on scene. Stay with us on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.